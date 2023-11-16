Unai Emery travels to Spain to finalise major Aston Villa agreement

Unai Emery has reportedly travelled to Spain to finalise an agreement between Aston Villa and Real Union.

The deal will see the two clubs work in close partnership with one another in what is being described as a ‘sporting collaboration’.

Emery and his family remain Union’s main shareholder controllers and have been working to finalise the agreement with Aston Villa for weeks.

The impending deal, which is thought to be for an initial four years, will see Union end their current partnership with Real Sociedad.

Union are thought to consider the collaboration with Aston Villa as one that will help them. both financially and on the pitch as they look to forge an ‘assault of professional football’.