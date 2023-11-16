Versatile Aston Villa midfielder waiting to join Premier League rivals

Aston Villa are reportedly preparing to offload midfielder Leander Dendoncker once the January transfer window opens.

Despite the Villains signing the Belgian from Wolves just over 12 months ago, Dendoncker, 26, is a candidate to leave during the mid-season window.

That’s according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, who claims the former Wolves midfielder is now massively out of favour with Unai Emery and is waiting for offers from rival Premier League clubs.

“The Belgian international is no longer in Unai Emery’s plans,” Tavolieri said.

“He will have to find a solution. From a source, what we can confirm to you is that he does not want to leave England. He wishes to stay in the Premier League. Therefore, a solution will have to be found.

“A departure is slowly taking shape, which is why the Aston Villa management tries to push for Dendoncker’s departure.”

Since joining Aston Villa, Dendoncker, who has two-and-a-half-years left on his deal, has failed to register a single goal or assist in 29 games in all competitions.