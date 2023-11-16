Video: Cancelo scores solo goal to give Portugal 2-0 lead

Joao Cancelo has scored a wonderful solo goal to give Portugal a 2-0 lead against Liechtenstein in a EURO Qualifying game.

The goal comes from the Liechtenstein keeper rushing out towards the corner, where Cancelo manages to beat him to the ball, before cutting it back inside and curling it into the far corner.

Portugal have already secured top spot in EURO Qualifying Group J, however if the result remains the same this would be Portugal’s ninth win out of nine, giving them the chance to go 10 out of 10 against Iceland on Sunday.