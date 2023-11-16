Cristiano Ronaldo has scored his 865th career goal against Liechtenstein to give Portugal a 1-0 lead at the start of the second half.

The goal comes from a lovely weighted outside the foot pass from Liverpool’s Diogo Jota into Ronaldo, who takes one touch before rifling the ball into the roof of the net with his left foot.

This is Ronaldo’s 128th goal for Portugal in all competitions and friendlies, he has also provided 45 assists for his country in 204 appearances.