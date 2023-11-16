Video: Man United’s Scott McTominay on the scoresheet again for Scotland

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Man United’s Scott McTominay has scored once again for Scotland in their EURO 2024 qualifying match with Georgia. 

The midfielder has been a key figure in the Scots campaign with his latest goal being the seventh he has scored as part of the qualifying process.

Scotland are looking to fight Spain for the top spot in the group and having been 1-0 down to Georgia, McTominay has given them hope with a goal to draw Steve Cooper’s side level.

More Stories / Latest News
Northern Ireland team news vs Finland
Video: Mohamed Salah scores fourth in Egypt win taking total goals to 53
Video: Oscar Bobb scores first Norway goal with wonderful strike
More Stories Scott McTominay

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.