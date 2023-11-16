Video: Man United’s Scott McTominay on the scoresheet again for Scotland

Man United’s Scott McTominay has scored once again for Scotland in their EURO 2024 qualifying match with Georgia.

The midfielder has been a key figure in the Scots campaign with his latest goal being the seventh he has scored as part of the qualifying process.

Scotland are looking to fight Spain for the top spot in the group and having been 1-0 down to Georgia, McTominay has given them hope with a goal to draw Steve Cooper’s side level.