Video: Mohamed Salah scores fourth in Egypt win taking total goals to 53

Egypt were 6-0 winners over Djibouti in their first qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup and it was Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah who stole the show.

The winger is in incredible form for the Reds once again this season and has contributed massively to their positive start to the campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists across 17 matches in all competitions.

The 31-year-old brought that form to the national team and tore Djibouti apart on Thursday.

Salah scored four goals in the win and it has taken his tally for Egypt up to 53 to increase his record as the country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

??| GOAL: MOHAMED SALAH HAS FOUR GOALS! Egypt 4-0 Dijbouti. pic.twitter.com/TiJPFkyUgk — TTS. (@TransferSector) November 16, 2023

Pictures from On Time Sports.