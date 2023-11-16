Video: Mohamed Salah scores fourth in Egypt win taking total goals to 53

Liverpool FC
Posted by

Egypt were 6-0 winners over Djibouti in their first qualifying match for the 2026 World Cup and it was Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah who stole the show. 

The winger is in incredible form for the Reds once again this season and has contributed massively to their positive start to the campaign, scoring 12 goals and providing four assists across 17 matches in all competitions.

The 31-year-old brought that form to the national team and tore Djibouti apart on Thursday.

Salah scored four goals in the win and it has taken his tally for Egypt up to 53 to increase his record as the country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

Pictures from On Time Sports.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Oscar Bobb scores first Norway goal with wonderful strike
“I couldn’t feel anything” – Son provides injury update to Tottenham fans after scare
Video: Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah continues impressive form with hat-trick for Egypt
More Stories Mohamed Salah

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.