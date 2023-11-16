Video: Oscar Bobb scores first Norway goal with wonderful strike

Manchester City
Manchester City youngster Oscar Bobb has scored his first goal for the Norway senior team, putting them 2-0 up against Faroe Islands.

His first goal comes from a wonderful strike from outside the box, extending Norway’s lead in their international friendly against Faroe Islands.

Bobb has made seven appearances so far this season for Manchester City, providing one assist in his 175 minutes played.

Pep Guardiola rates Bobb highly, saying “He’s very good, he’s with us for a reason” when speaking about the 20-year-old.

