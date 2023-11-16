Wales team news vs Armenia

Armenia (4th in EURO Qualifying Group D) take on Wales (2nd in EURO Qualifying Group D) on Saturday 18th of November, at the Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium, at 14:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Armenia beat Wales 4-2. With goals coming from Lucas Zelarayan (x2) and Grant-Leon Ranos (x2) for Armenia, and goals from Daniel James and Harry Wilson for Wales.

Armenia lost their last EURO Qualifier, losing 2-0 to Latvia. Goals from Janis Ikaunieks and Daniels Balodis secured the win for Latvia.

Wales won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Croatia 2-1 at the Cardiff City Stadium. A brace from Harry Wilson for Wales, and a goal from Mario Pasalic for Croatia.

How to watch Armenia vs Wales

Date: Saturday, November 18th, 2023

Kickoff: 14:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Viaplay

Venue: Vazgen Sargsyan Republican Stadium

Team News:

Wales will be without Aaron Ramsey through injury, however they are boosted by the return of Brennan Johnson who missed the last set of international games through injury.

Predicted XI:

Armenia: Cancarevic, Tiknizyan, Mkrtchyan, Haroyan, Arutyunyan, Dashyan, Briasco, Spertsyan, Iwu, Barseghyan, Zelarayan.

Wales: Ward, Davies, Rodon, Mepham, Williams, Ampadu, James, Roberts, Wilson, Johnson, Moore.