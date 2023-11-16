West Ham could offer in excess of €50 million for 28-year-old Bundesliga star

West Ham United have been linked with a move for the German midfielder Leon Goretzka.

Apparently, the 28-year-old midfielder is a target for a number of Premier League clubs in the coming months. Fichajes claims that the Hammers would be willing to offer more than €50 million for the German international and it remains to be seen whether Bayern Munich are prepared to sell him.

The report claims that the German outfit are already looking at potential replacements for Goretzka.

West Ham could certainly use a quality box-to-box midfielder like him. He could prove to be a major upgrade on Tomas Soucek if West Ham can get the deal done. The midfielder has proven himself in German football over the years and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting option for him right now.

He has a contract with Bayern Munich until the summer of 2025 and the German club might feel that this is the right time to cash in on him and invest in someone younger with higher potential.

Goretzka has the physicality to succeed in the Premier League and he could be an important player for West Ham in the coming seasons. He will drive, physicality and defensive cover to the West Ham midfield. The German international could be the ideal partner for Edson Alvarez in the midfield pivot.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a reasonable fee in the coming weeks.