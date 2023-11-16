West Ham to move for ultra-attacking manager as Moyes replacement

This season looks likely to be David Moyes’ last with West Ham as the London club looks to make steps forward as a club from next season onwards. 

The Hammers experienced a horrendous campaign last season but winning the UEFA Europa Conference League earned Moyes one more season at the London Stadium ahead of his contract expiring in 2024.

West Ham have some incredibly talented players that Moyes has not got the most out of and a more attacking coach could really benefit the club.

One man tipped to replace the Scottish coach at the Premier League club is Feyenoord boss Arne Slot.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast this week, journalist Toby Cudworth suggests that West Ham could move for the Dutchman when Moyes leaves, which looks like a “near-certainty”.

The Dutch coach led Feyenoord to the Eredivisie title last season and has been praised for his credentials as an ultra-attacking manager, who’s even similar to Man City boss Pep Guardiola.

Tottenham looked at Slot this summer before appointing Ange Postecoglou and a year later, could the Feyenoord boss be on his way to London?

