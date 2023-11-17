21-year-old won’t play for Leeds United again

Leeds United are continuing to fly high under Daniel Farke in 2023/24.

In many respects the current international break has come at precisely the wrong time for the all whites, for they were really building up some momentum beforehand.

Daniel Farke will surely be hoping that another mid-season mini-hiatus doesn’t knock his side out of their stride.

Picking up points in most games has seen them move to within touching distance of Championship leaders, Leicester City and Ipswich Town, both of whom are on 39 points, just eight ahead of Leeds.

At this early stage of the season, that’s a gap that can certainly be bridged over the coming few months.

One player that won’t be involved in that particular promotion race in any way, shape or form is 21-year-old star, Cody Drameh.

The player is currently on loan at Birmingham City, and Phil Hay, writing in The Athletic (subscription required), has noted that he has no intention of ever playing for Leeds again in the future.

Farke is unlikely to be best pleased by such a decision, however, he’s shown that he’s more than able to cope with whatever challenges have been put in his way this season.

After such upheaval in the summer transfer window, things were only ever going to get better, and Leeds, despite any disappointment, need to treat this as just another bump in the road to success.