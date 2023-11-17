Aston Villa are planning to sign a striker in 2024 and could make a sensational January move to bring Tammy Abraham back to the club.

The 26-year-old spent a season on loan from Chelsea at Villa Park and fired the Birmingham club back to the Premier League during the 2018-19 campaign. The England star played 40 times for the Midlands giants in the Championship, notching 26 goals and three assists.

Unai Emery’s side would like another striker in 2024 and Football Insider reports that Abraham is on the Spanish coach’s list.

A big risk in signing the England international is the fact that he is currently recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament tear that has sidelined the 6ft 3in forward since June and is not expected to return until the spring of 2024.

It is uncertain how he will recover from one of the worst injuries in the sport and therefore, Villa may end up signing a player who cannot return to the way he was before the setback.

There is still a long way to go before any official move for Abraham is made but the striker’s return to Villa Park will be an interesting story to keep on top of in 2024.