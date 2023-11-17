Belgium team news vs Azerbaijan

Belgium (2nd in EURO Qualifying Group F) take on Azerbaijan (4th in EURO Qualifying Group F) on Sunday 19th of November, at the King Baudouin Stadium, at 17:00 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Belgium beat Azerbaijan 1-0. The only goal being scored by Yannick Carrasco for Belgium.

Belgium won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Montenegro 3-1. Goals from Aleksandar Mitrovic and Dusan Tadic for Serbia, and a goal from Stevan Jovetic for Montenegro.

Azerbaijan also won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Sweden 3-0. Goals coming from Emin Mahmudov (x2) and Renat Dadashov to secure the victory for Azerbaijan.

How to watch Belgium vs Azerbaijan

Date: Sunday, November 19th, 2023

Kickoff: 17:00 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Viaplay

Venue: King Baudouin Stadium

Team News:

Belgium will be missing two key players through injury, with both Kevin de Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois out. Charles De Ketelaere is also missing with an injury.

Predicted XI:

Belgium: Sels, Theate, Vertonghen, Faes, Castagne, Mangala, Tielemans, Openda, Bakayoko, Lukaku, Doku.

Azerbaijan: Mehemmedeliyev, Cafarguliyev, Kryvotsyuk, Mustafazada, Mammadov, Sheydayev, Diniyev, Isayev, Bayramov, Makhmudov, Dadashov.