Championship star given multi-game ban for racially abusing his teammate this summer

Former Cardiff City and Rangers defender Jack Simpson has been hit with a fine and multi-game ban having admitted to racially abusing one of his teammates.

While at the Bluebirds, Simpson was part of the club’s tour of Portugal in July 2023 and one night when players were given time off to enjoy some drinks after a friendly clash with Portuguese giants Porto, the defender abused his teammate Rohan Luthra with a racial slur.

After the players went down to breakfast the following day ahead of their return home, having gone out into Vilamoura the night prior, Simpson called Luthra ‘a dirty P***’ as the latter approached his table.

The incident was reported and Simpon admitted to saying those words. The footballer left Cardiff by mutual consent in August and has now been handed an £8,000 fine – plus an additional £1,000 in costs and hearing fees – and six-game suspension for calling a former team-mate a ‘P***’, reports the Daily Mail.

This will have a significant impact on Simpson’s career as he will find it hard to join a new club after this incident.