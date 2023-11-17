Since Todd Boehly took charge of the club, the Blues have been focused on signing young talented players from all parts of world football.

Chelsea are looking to build a team for the future and according to a report by Calciomercato, they have their eyes set on Gabriel Moscardo.

The teenage sensation has been at Corinthians since his childhood days. He has come up the ranks at the club and was recently promoted to their first team. The 18-year-old defensive midfielder has featured in a total of 23 matches for the Brazilian club’s first team.

His impressive rise and consistent performances have resulted in him getting a place in the Brazil Under-23 team. His performances haven’t gone unnoticed and a host of cubs from across Europe want to sign the teenage sensation.

Moscardo might have a contract with the Brazilian club until the summer of 2026. But, a departure in the near future could still be on the cards. Chelsea are one of the clubs keen on having the South American prodigy in their ranks.

The Blues wanted to sign him in the summer and they even submitted an offer worth €21 million. But, that wasn’t good enough to land him at Stamford Bridge. The Brazilian youth international might have a €100 million release clause in his deal. But, according to the report, Chelsea could acquire his services for just €30 million.

Corinthians are ready to part ways with their teenage sensation for €30 million plus a percentage of his future sales. The Blues can certainly afford to pay such a fee and despite having signed quite a few players in the summer, they are once again expected to go bid in the winter.