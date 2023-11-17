Chelsea make decision on their January pursuit of 24-year-old attacker

Chelsea have been linked with a move for the Napoli striker Victor Osimhen in recent months.

The 24-year-old Nigerian international has established himself as one of the best strikers in the world and Chelsea are in need of desperate reinforcements in the attack. A signing like him could transform Chelsea during the second half of the campaign, but it seems that the Blues have now decided to end their pursuit of the player for the January transfer window.

A report from Fichajes claims that Napoli have set an asking price of €150 million for the striker and Chelsea will not be able to afford him. It will be interesting to see if the Blues decide to return for him at the end of the season.

Osimhen scored 31 goals across all competitions last season and he helped Napoli win the league title. He could have transformed Chelsea into genuine title contenders as well.

The Blues have a talented squad at their disposal but they have struggled to score goals recently. A clinical finisher like Osimhen would have made a huge difference in the final third.

That said, Chelsea will still have the opportunity to sign him in the summer and it remains to be seen how the situation develops. If they manage to secure Champions League qualification, they should have the funds to pull off a big-money signing and Osimhen will probably be a priority target for them.