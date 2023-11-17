Cole Palmer on for his senior England debut, after working his way up the ladder

Cole Palmer has entered the pitch for England against Malta in the 61st minute for his senior England debut, having worked his way through the youth age groups to earn his spot.

Having played for the Under-15s, Under-16s, Under-17s, Under-18s, and the Under-21s, Palmer has been given his England debut by Gareth Southgate on his first call up, replacing Marcus Rashford against Malta.

The 21-year-old has been a fan favourite at Chelsea since joining from Manchester City in the summer, earning this call up after several England drop outs through injury.

England U15 ??

England U16 ??

England U17 ??

England U18 ??

England U21 ??

England ?? A special night for Cole Palmer. pic.twitter.com/T6bvIueSi2 — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 17, 2023

Palmer has hit the ground running at Chelsea this campaign, making 12 appearances, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

He also scored two goals for Manchester City before making the move to Chelsea at the start of the season, scoring in the UEFA Super Cup to win City the game, and scoring in the Community Shield against Arsenal.

Palmer has made 15 appearances for England Under-21s, scoring five goals and being part of the winning UEFA European Under-21 Championship team in 2023.

This international break has given Palmer the chance to impress England boss Southgate, and attempt to force his way into the managers thinking ahead of EURO 2024.