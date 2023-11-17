Confirmed Italy XI: Raspadori leads line and Chiesa returns to the side

International Football
Posted by

Italy starting XI to face North Macedonia including Federico Chiesa and Nico Barella, in must win game for Italy.

Italy are sitting 3rd in EURO Qualifying Group C on 10 points, three points behind 2nd place Ukraine who have 13 points. However Italy have only played six of their eight games, whereas Ukraine have played seven of their eight.

They have made seven changes from the side that lost 3-1 to England last month, with Udogie, Scalvini, Di Lorenzo, Cristante, Frattesi, Il Faraone, Scamacca not in the side for tonight’s game.

Darmian, Gatti, Dimarco, Jorginho, Bonaventura, Raspadori and Chiesa being the seven to come into the side, joining Donnarumma, Acerbi, Barella and Berardi.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle scouting Belgium defender after Sven Botman injury
Norway doctor issues Erling Haaland injury update after international duty scare
England confirmed starting lineup: Rashford and Foden in frontline, Trent starts in midfield

Italy face Ukraine on Monday the 20th of November, on what could prove to be the decider for 2nd place in Group C.

A win tonight would see Italy go into 2nd place on goal difference, meaning it would be all to play for on Monday.

However if Italy lose tonight, Ukraine would have the upper hand going into Monday’s game, knowing they only need a draw to qualify.

More Stories Luciano Spalletti

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.