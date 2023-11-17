Crystal Palace man in running for major Man United role as Sir Jim turns to Sir Alex

The next few months would appear to be crucial for Man United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to overhaul the sporting side of the business once his 25 percent stake in the club is ratified.

The Telegraph (subscription required) note that he will turn to Sir Alex Ferguson for advice and guidance, which is a move that’s sure to prove popular with the long-suffering Old Trafford faithful.

There’s clearly much to be done, both on the playing side as well as staffing in executive areas and otherwise, and not forgetting that the infrastructure issues that have dogged the club for years need to be addressed.

Those changes, and more, aren’t going to happen overnight, and during each step of the process, Sir Jim would do well to not only seek Sir Alex’s counsel, but to involve the supporters in some way.

The lack of inclusivity under the Glazer family has no doubt gone some way to ensuring the depth of feeling against them remains.

One appointment that could ruffle a few feathers, however, is that of a new sporting director.

The Telegraph suggest that Crystal Palace’s Dougie Freedman could be in the frame because of his relationship with Sir Alex.

Though it’s believed that other targets may be preferred, if Sir Alex is going to have any influence, then Freedman at least has a shot at impressing Sir Jim before the new appointment is announced.

It’s worth remembering that Freedman has been the author of some of the Eagles best deals of late, and with a bigger pool to swim in he might well be the ideal candidate for the job – even if the likes of Paolo Maldini and others are waiting ominously in the wings.