England confirmed starting lineup: Rashford and Foden in frontline, Trent starts in midfield

The England starting lineup to face Malta in EURO Qualifying Group game is out, including Marcus Rashford and Phil Foden in attack, and Trent Alexander-Arnold starts in midfield.

Gareth Southgate has made five changes from the side that beat Italy 3-1 last month, with John Stones, Kyle Walker, Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips and Jude Bellingham not in the side.

In their place, Marc Guehi, Fikayo Tomori, Conor Gallagher, Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold come in.

Harry Kane captains the Three Lions, in what looks to be a 4-3-3 with Alexander-Arnold in midfield, and possibly Marc Guehi filling in at right back, with Kieran Trippier on the left.

England sit top of EURO Qualifying Group C with 16 points, winning five and drawing one of their six games played so far.

A win tonight would secure England topping the group, giving them a better draw come the tournament.

England face North Macedonia on Monday in their final group game, where Southgate could give some youngsters a chance if the result is good tonight.