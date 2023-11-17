England player ratings: Foden shines as Palmer makes England debut in victory over Malta

England have beaten Malta 2-0, on rather flat evening for the Three Lions. However an own goal and a Harry Kane goal earnt England a victory and three points.

Rice had one chalked off, which would have made it 3-0 England, but that would have been a rather flattering scoreline for the performance from the Three Lions.

Read on for our England player ratings, and who stood out for the Three Lions…

Jordan Pickford – 6 – Didn’t have to make a save, and only made the one punch, made 41/41 passes but was un tested so can’t be rated higher.

Fikayo Tomori – 6 – Taken off at half time, played in a slightly unfamiliar left back role, becoming a back three in possession. Made two tackles and completed four out five long balls.

Harry Maguire – 6.5 – Kept a clean sheet of course, and made two clearances and one block. Also completed 10/10 long balls, and won 7/7 aerial duels.

Marc Guehi – 6 – Not to much to do, made two interceptions and made 103/106 accurate passes, with 7/8 long balls.

Kieran Trippier – 6 – Managed two tackles, one clearance and one interception at right back, also making one key pass and completing 5/5 long balls.

Conor Gallagher – 5 – Subbed at half time to bring on the more attacking Bukayo Saka, worked hard and won some duels in midfield, however was a little sloppy in possession on a few occasions.

Jordan Henderson – 5 – Subbed after 61 minutes, played 2/2 long balls and won 2/4 ground duels. Didn’t offer enough in the middle of the park when playing out.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 7 – Could have created more but did get forward in central midfield, getting four shots off (two on target) and making one key pass.

Marcus Rashford – 5 – Subbed after 61 minutes, struggled to get himself in the game, had one shot which was blocked and only completed 2/6 of his dribbles.

Harry Kane – 7.5 – Scored the goal to give England a 2-0 lead, and allow them breathing room. However wasn’t as involved as he could have been, only having 34 touches.

Phil Foden – 8 – Tried to make things happen whenever he got the ball, made three key passes, completed 4/4 dribbles and looked the most dangerous player on the pitch.

Subs: Bukayo Saka 7, Kyle Walker 6 , Cole Palmer 6 , Declan Rice 6

