Everton supporters are worried about the fitness of Amadou Onana after the midfielder withdrew from the Belgium national squad.

The 22-year-old has been one of Sean Dyche’s most reliable performers this season and given their current circumstances, an injury could be detrimental to their upcoming games.

Onana reportedly left the Belgium national team after picking up a calf injury and will not play a part in his team’s EURO 2024 Qualifier against Azerbaijan on Sunday.

The Everton midfielder was also not part of the matchday squad that won against Serbia on Wednesday night.

The severity of the injury is yet to be revealed and Evertonians will be praying that he will be fit enough to face Manchester United immediately after the international break.

The towering midfielder has had an issue with his calf already this season and was forced to miss his side’s last game against Brighton because of it.

Dyche revealed after the game that it was ‘a niggly calf that’s been annoying’ but that ‘it’s not a drastic one.’

Toffee fans will hope that it’s only a precaution as they need a fully fit squad now more than ever after being hit with a 10-point deduction by the Premier League.