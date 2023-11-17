Former Man City ace set for sensational return with Liverpool waiting in the wings

It’s not just on the pitch where Man City and Liverpool go head-to-head, but in the transfer market too, as the pair of Premier League giants will both want to secure the best talent available.

Pep Guardiola’s side, being current Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup holders, have obvious cachet for any player, however, the depth of talent that they have within their squad, whilst generally a positive, can work against them.

Players want to play and, invariably, at a club such as City, where there is so much competition for places, a regular starting berth isn’t always possible.

That’s where Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool could benefit as the Reds could almost guarantee that if a player is doing the business they will play.

There’s still rotation issues of course, as any big club needs to have options, and those are the sorts of decisions players need to factor in when deciding whether to move or not.

It’s a decision that also potentially faces Leroy Sane. According to CaughtOffside columnist, Christian Falk, posting on X (formerly Twitter), the player is being sought by his old club and Liverpool for a transfer in the summer of 2024.

Our Story: Manchester City is like Liverpool interested in a Transfer of Leroy Sané in Summer 2024 @BILD_Sport @alto — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) November 16, 2023

By then the German will be 28 years of age, and arguably in his prime as a football player.

If he continues showing his current form – nine goals and seven assists in 15 games in all competitions per WhoScored, then whomever ends up with the player will have a real asset within their ranks.