“Haaland had a great season” – Kylian Mbappe comments on Lionel Messi’s Ballon d’Or win

Last month saw Lionel Messi crowned the winner of the Ballon d’Or for a record-extending eight-time and Kylian Mbappe has had his say on the decision.

The PSG star is destined to win the award sometime in the future but this year was once again beaten to the biggest individual prize in football by Messi.

The World Cup winner was the favourite alongside Man City’s Erling Haaland for the award and speaking about Messi’s win, Mbappe feels that the 36-year-old was the deserved winner.

The French superstar said via Fabrizio Romano: “Messi had to win Ballon d’Or, he won the World Cup, he’s one of the greatest in history, if not the greatest for me.

“Haaland had a great season, me too, but next to winning the World Cup it doesn’t weigh much. Leo deserved it”.

Messi’s eighth Ballon d’Or was strangely debated by some people as if the Argentina star wasn’t the clear winner.

As Mbappe said, Messi won the World Cup alongside putting together one of the greatest, if not the greatest, individual campaigns the tournament has ever seen.

The 36-year-old also helped Inter Miami to their first-ever trophy and was immense for PSG prior to the World Cup beginning.

This was likely the Barcelona legend’s last Ballon d’Or and could the 2024 edition belong to Mbappe?