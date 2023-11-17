Insiders claims 26-year-old doesn’t have a future under Farke

Leeds United manager, Daniel Farke, has already done enough in the short time that he’s been at the club to justify any decisions he makes.

The German has certainly had more than his fair share of drama to deal with since he took over the reins at the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign, and that he has the all whites in third place already and just eight points behind the top two speaks volumes as to his managerial nous and tactical acumen.

Leeds are playing really well at this point having won away at both Ipswich and Leicester, and if they can continue with their upward trajectory, there’s no reason at all why they can’t be there or thereabouts at the end of the season in terms of promotion.

One player that won’t be involved in any push for an immediate return to the English top-flight is Marc Roca.

Currently on loan at Spanish outfit, Real Betis, it appears that the 26-year-old doesn’t have a future at Elland Road.

‘Betis sought an option to sign Roca permanently, and the only obstacle for them might be their tight budget,’ Phil Hay wrote in The Athletic (subcription required).

‘They are not cash-rich. But Leeds have no plans to re-involve him and people close to Roca say he is also minded to think that his days at Elland Road are done.

‘His £10million move from Bayern Munich in summer 2022 goes down as another failed transfer.’

Given how well Leeds have been playing in his absence, there’s an argument that they can do without him, with the only real issue for the player being whether Betis can afford to take him permanently.