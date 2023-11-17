Italy have gone 1-0 up against North Macedonia thanks to a header from defender Matteo Darmian.

The Azzuri need four points from their next two fixtures to secure qualification for Euro 2024 meaning they cannot lose against North Macedonia tonight.

Their nerves have been settled thanks to a cushioned header from Darmian.

The ball was whipped into the box after a short corner routine by Giacomo Raspadori, with the Inter Milan defender waiting at the back post to nod in.

Video courtesy of DAZN.