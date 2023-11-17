Ivan Toney contract shock will leave Arsenal and Chelsea reeling

Brentford ace, Ivan Toney, will soon be back on the football pitch after serving his ban for various betting issues.

The striker is due to play again on January 17, exactly two month’s time, and his re-appearance in the English top-flight surely can’t come soon enough for the Bees and for Toney himself.

Though it’s likely to take a while for him to rediscover his form and match fitness, his eye for goal means that the vultures have been circling even whilst he’s been sat on the sidelines.

However, Arsenal and Chelsea, two of the teams linked with a move for the 27-year-old, appear destined for initial disappointment.

That’s because, according to talkSPORT, Brentford are confident that Toney will sign a new deal with them.

Their support of the player has been unequivocal, and it appears that such faith is being repaid by the striker.

It would be a real coup for the west Londoners if they were able to keep hold of their prized asset, however, there does appear to be a caveat to any deal being signed.

According to 90Min, the player will insist on a release clause in order that he can still move before the end of his current Bees deal which is due to expire in 2025.

Any such arrangement would have to be of benefit to both parties, and would therefore not rule either Arsenal or Chelsea out of signing him in the longer term.