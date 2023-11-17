Jamie Carragher believes Everton points deduction is ‘excessive and not right’

Everton FC
The former Liverpool defender doesn’t believe the 10-point deduction Everton has received is fair and highlighted the potential wrongdoings of other Premier League clubs.

The Toffee’s were hit with a 10-point deduction on Friday which puts them down into the relegation zone where they are currently tied on points with Burnley.

They were found guilty of breaching financial fair play rules after they reported losses of £371.8 million.

The point deduction is the heaviest sanction in Premier League history but boyhood Everton fan, Carragher, believes the punishment is too ‘excessive’ and pointed fingers at other clubs in the league.

But despite this huge setback, Sean Dyche’s men are only two points away from safety with 26 games left to play.

Everton has announced that they will appeal the points deduction and released a statement claiming they are “shocked and disappointed” by the decision.

The club also went on to label the sanctions from the Premier League’s Commission as “wholly disproportionate and unjust”.

