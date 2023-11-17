Leeds confident Liverpool target will reject Reds to stay at Elland Road

Leeds United are reportedly confident that Archie Gray will turn down Premier League interest in order to pledge his future to the Yorkshire club.

There have been a lot of rumours surrounding the youngster’s future at Elland Road recently as the 17-year-old’s current deal expires in 18 months.

This, along with the midfielder having a breakout season with Leeds, has attracted the interest of several Premier League clubs such as Liverpool, Everton and Newcastle.

The Daily Mail has reported that the Reds are preparing to make a summer bid for Gray in a move that could cost them over £40million.

Football Insider reported this week that Leeds will do everything they can to keep Gray and that the Yorkshire club could soon open contract talks with the midfielder.

The same outlet are now reporting that Leeds are confident that the 17-year-old will stay at Elland Road despite the interest of Liverpool and others, whilst they don’t plan on cashing in on the talented star.