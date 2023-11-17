Leeds eyeing 27-year-old England winger as Gnonto replacement

Wilfried Gnonto could be one name that leaves Leeds in January as the winger is wanted by several clubs after making it clear over the summer that he wants to leave the Championship side.

The Italian star handed in a transfer request during the summer transfer window following the Yorkshire club’s relegation to the Championship and the pursuit of Everton.

However, the move never materialised and Gnonto stayed but is not a key figure for Daniel Farke. The Italy international’s game-time has been limited so far this season at Elland Road, with featuring only 10 times for Leeds and bagging one goal.

Everton will likely be back in for Gnonto in January and Lazio are another club recently reported to be interested in the 20-year-old.

Should he leave Leeds, the Whites will go after a player they have had a long-term interest in. TeamTalk states that the Yorkshire club are keeping tabs on Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent, who is expected to be made available for loan in January.

The outlet also claims that Bournemouth are set to battle it out with Leeds for the 27-year-old’s signature but the Championship side’s interest all depends on what happened with Gnonto.