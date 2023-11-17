Leroy Sane comments on Bayern Munich future amid links to Man City and Liverpool

Bayern Munich star Leroy Sane has been linked with a move to the Premier League next summer but the winger has now commented on his future to address recent speculation.

According to Bayern Munich insider Christian Falk, Man City have joined Liverpool in expressing their interest in Sane ahead of the summer transfer window in 2024 as the German star is out of contract at the Bundesliga champions in 2025.

If a new contract cannot be agreed, next summer would be the ideal time to sell the 27-year-old but Sane has said that he is not focused on that right now.

The Bayern Munich star said about his future via Fabrizio Romano: “I haven’t given it any thought yet. The club wants to have talks, but at the moment I want to focus on this season.

“FC Bayern remains my first point of contact, there’s no doubt about that”.

Sane has been one of Thomas Tuchel’s best players this season at Bayern and has contributed significantly to their success so far, scoring nine goals and assisting a further seven across 18 matches in all competitions.

It Bundesliga giants will want to keep him and are certain to approach him for contract talks soon.

If that doesn’t work out, Man City and Liverpool are two incredible options to have and it seems that both Premier League giants have serious interest in the Germany international.