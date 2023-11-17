Injuries to key defenders have been a huge headache for Erik ten Hag since the start of the season.

As a result, he is looking to sign a new central defender. According to a report by Romanista, Manchester United are looking to acquire the services of Gianluca Mancini.

The 27-year-old Italian international made a name for himself while playing for Atalanta. He then joined AS Roma on a permanent basis in the summer of 2020 and hasn’t looked back since. Mancini is currently one of the mainstays of Jose Mourinho’s team.

In the ongoing season, he has featured in 16 matches and has even contributed with a goal. The 27-year-old’s contract with the Italian club runs until the summer of 2027 and Roma have no intentions of parting ways with him. But, Manchester United are still willing to try their luck. The player is committed to the project at Roma but an offer from the Red Devils could make him reconsider his future.

Erik ten Hag wants to sign a central defender who can directly slot into his starting XI. He is looking for someone who has the experience and is a leader on the pitch. Mancini could be an ideal candidate.

The 27-year-old has the world of experience and he could start alongside Raphael Varane or Lisandro Martinez in the heart of the defence. The 11-cap Italian international is valued at around €20 million but Roma will be looking for a fee of around €30-€35 million. While the Italian club would love to keep him in the ranks for years to come as he is one of the pillars of the team, his departure could help them raise significant funds that could be reinvested into the squad.