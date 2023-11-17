Manchester United are keen on defensive reinforcements in the winter transfer window.

The Red Devils have struggled in the ongoing season because of injuries to their key defenders and they are looking to bring that to an end by signing Jean-Clair Todibo in the winter according to a report by Fichajes.

The Premier League side will now intensify their efforts to sign the player.

Todibo came through the ranks at Toulouse before joining Barcelona in the winter of 2019. Things didn’t work out well for the French international at the Spanish club. He was subject to multiple loan moves before making a permanent switch to OGC Nice.

The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since returning to France. He has established himself as a regular in the Nice team and his impressive performances have attracted a lot of attention.

While his contract with the French club runs until the summer of 2027, the player could be on his way to a bigger club in the upcoming winter transfer window. Manchester United are the ones ready to go big to land him at the club.

The Red Devils consider his signing a priority for the winter window. Their scouts have already given the green light, they feel he could be a great fit for the club. Erik ten Hag’s team is in desperate need of defensive reinforcement.

Both Raphaël Varane and Lisandro Martinez have struggled with injuries, as a result, the Dutch manager wants to incorporate the 23-year-old French defender into his ranks. He feels Todibo could be a great option to have in the present as well as the future. As a result, the Manchester-based club are ready to put the foot on the accelerator to land him at the club in the winter.