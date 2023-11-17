Massive blow for Erik ten Hag as two major Man United stars come off injured for countries

Erik ten Hag may have just received a major blow for his Man United future as two of his biggest stars have come off injured for their countries on Friday night.

The Red Devils boss is already under pressure following the Manchester club’s poor start to the season and the Dutch coach has some major games coming up before the New Year that will decide the rest of United’s season.

Ten Hag may have just received a massive blow heading into this crucial period as both Andre Onana and Marcus Rashford came off injured on Friday night while playing for their countries.

Marcus Rashford taken and Andre Onana are forced off within minutes of each other on international duty?#MUFC just cannot catch a break ? pic.twitter.com/crBRgZs7a5 — Mail Sport (@MailSport) November 17, 2023

Both players have not been at their best at the start of the current campaign and many Man United fans might not see this as a massive game-changer for how their season will look, but Ten Hag will not see it that way.

Onana is undoubtedly the best goalkeeper United have within their squad and Rashford will always be the Manchester club’s biggest goal threat.

It is uncertain at present how serious the injuries are and time will tell how long both players will be out of action for, if any time at all.