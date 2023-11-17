It never rains but it pours for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, with another injury practically forcing the club to enter the transfer market in January.

At the time of writing, the Magpies are the club worst hit by injuries.

After Callum Wilson was added to the list, it means that Howe now has 14 players out (per Premier Injuries) and unable to call upon them.

Ahead of the final group games in the Champions League and some important upcoming Premier League matches, that’s a bitter pill for the club to swallow.

With Alexander Isak also out, the January transfer window can’t come soon enough for Howe, as he seeks to recruit some extra firepower for the second half of the season.

According to 90Min, the club are likely to reignite their interest in 21-year-old marksman, Hugo Ekitike.

The player chose Paris Saint-Germain over the Magpies during a previous window but isn’t really getting a look in at the French giants. Indeed, the outlet note that he’s played just eight minutes in the 2023/24 campaign.

To that end, it would be sensible for him to reassess his options.

Any January move is likely to be a loan in the first instance, and 90min also note the interest of West Ham, who appear desperate for a striker of their own.