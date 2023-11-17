Newcastle have scouted 20-year-old Belgium star Zebo Debast after the injury of Magpies defender Sven Botman.

The 20-year-old’s improvement has reportedly caught the interest of the Magpies. The Tyneside club scouted the young defender when they saw Belgium defeat Serbia 1-0 earlier this week, according to French publication Jeunes Footeux.

According to the source, Debast will be sold by Anderlecht during the course of the next 12 months, with a summer transfer becoming likely as the defender approaches the conclusion of his current contract.

It further says that if Newcastle decides to pursue him, they will have to contend with competition from an unidentified Bundesliga team.