Genoa defender Radu Dragusin has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks.

A report from Tuttomercatoweb claims that Newcastle have been observing him in recent weeks and they have sent officials to watch the player in action as well.

Apparently, clubs like Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on the player as well. The defender is valued at €30 million and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle decide to make a move for him in the coming months.

There is no doubt that they could use a quality, central defender and the 21-year-old would be a solid, long-term investment. He has all the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League defender with the right guidance and coaching.

Eddie Howe could help him fulfil his potential and establish himself as a key player for the Magpies.

Players like Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are in their twilight years and Newcastle must look to bring in a quality partner for Sven Botman. The 21-year-old Romanian seems like the ideal option and it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can secure his services.

The reported asking price should not be a problem for a club with their resources. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the league and Newcastle should be able to afford him with ease.

They can offer the player Champions League football as well and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him in January.