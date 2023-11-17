Portugal team news vs Iceland

Portugal (1st in EURO Qualifying Group J) take on Iceland (4th in EURO Qualifying Group J) on Sunday 19th of November, at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, at 19:45 PM (GMT).

The last time these sides faced, Portugal beat Iceland 1-0. The only goal of the game being scored by Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal won their last EURO Qualifier, beating Liechtenstein 2-0. Goals coming from Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Cancelo to secure the win.

Iceland however lost thier last EURO Qualifier, losing 4-2 to Slovakia. Goals from Juraj Kucka, Ondrej Duda and Lukas Harslin (x2) for Slovakia, and goals from Orri Steinn Oskarsson and Andri Gudjohnsen for Iceland.

How to watch Portugal vs Iceland

Date: Sunday, November 19th, 2023

Kickoff: 19:45 PM (GMT)

TV Network: Not broadcast in UK

Stream: Viaplay

Venue: Estadio Jose Alvalade

Team News:

Portugal will be without Diogo Dalot who has withdrawn from the squad, whilst Pepe has been recalled for the Portugal national team for this international break. Wolves duo Pedro Neto and Nelson Semedo are also out with injuries.

Predicted XI:

Portugal:

Iceland: Olafsson, Finnsson, Ingason, Palsson, Sampsted, Traustason, Gudmundsson, Hlynsson, Sigurdsson, Oskarsson, Willumsson.