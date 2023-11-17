Pundit names Liverpool star as outsider to make England’s Euros 2024 lineup

Jarrod Bowen and Trent Alexander-Arnold are two players capable of making England’s starting lineup in next summer’s European Championship.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes both players have a chance of forcing Southgate to reconsider his preferred England squad.

Having both been called up to represent the Three Lions during the current international break, Southgate, who is preparing to take on Malta and North Macedonia in his last two competitive games of the year, will be demanding to see a good display as England aim to top Group C.

And in addition to predicting both Bowen and Alexander-Arnold will start on Friday night at Wembley against Malta, Collymore has suggested that playing well over the next six months could be crucial in the pair’s bid to become starters in Germany’s Euros 2024.

“I’m expecting Jarrod Bowen to start on the right wing with Trent Alexander-Arnold playing in a midfield role,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I think if Bowen and Alexander-Arnold can play well from now until April time next year, they’re the two who could sneak into Gareth Southgate’s starting team for the Euros.”

