Pundit worried for Man City following Everton’s points deduction

The Premier League have made an example out of Everton following confirmation the Toffees have been handed a 10-point deduction for financial rule breaches.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who thinks Everton’s punishment could be used as an example when it comes to Manchester City’s possible punishment following 115 charges of Financial Fair Play breaches.

In February 2023, the Cityzens were charged by the Premier League for alleged breaches of financial rules. The case has been referred to an independent commission pending further investigation.

And Collymore thinks Everton’s recent breach, which includes a ‘harsh punishment’ for a £20 million deficit, could be used as ‘a baseline’ in future cases.

“The fact the Premier League have gone straight in with a 10-point deduction probably tells you that they feel they have a very strong case against Manchester City,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“What they’ve basically done today with Everton is set the punishment’s baseline at a 10-point deduction.

“If the Premier League are going in hard, then they need to go in hard on any club that breaks the rules. Points deduction is one thing, but at what point do we start considering voiding silverware? There has to be an incentive there for clubs not to break the rules.

“What is the point in a club’s ownership group investing all that money if the end goal, which is to win silverware, gets taken away? – It’d have all been for nothing.”

