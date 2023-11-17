Real Madrid considering major U-turn regarding Carlo Ancelotti’s future

Real Madrid are believed to be considering offering manager Carlo Ancelotti a new two-year deal to stay at the La Liga giants amid speculation that the Italian coach will be joining the Brazil national team next year.

The 64-year-old’s current deal at the Bernabeu will expire at the end of the season and there have been several rumours about who could take over in Madrid.

However, Los Blancos are said to be contemplating offering Ancelotti a new two-year deal, which would see him stay at the Madrid-based club until 2026, reports Spanish publication Relevo.

?? JUST IN: Real Madrid are considering RENEWING Carlo Ancelotti. It would be for two years. @MatteMoretto #rmalive pic.twitter.com/jacg8G8Hhs — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) November 17, 2023

Many expected Ancelotti to join the Brazil national team once his contract in Madrid expired and the Brazilian football federation insists that they have a deal in place to bring the Italian coach on for the Copa America next summer — something the manager himself has refused to comment on.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso remains the favourite to take over at the Bernabeu should Ancelotti leave but this latest news throws a spanner in the works for a lot of parties involved.

The legendary coach has done special things in Spain and although he is greatly admired by Real Madrid, if the chance to bring Alonso to the Bernabeu becomes an option for next season they have to take it as the Spanish coach is the future and another club may get to him first whilst the La Liga giants sit on Ancelotti.