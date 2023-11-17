Real Madrid star leaves Brazil national team with muscle injury

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

Vinicius Junior has reportedly left Brazil’s national team after suffering an injury.

That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Real Madrid star has been forced to withdraw from international duty after picking up a muscle injury.

More Stories / Latest News
Leeds eyeing 27-year-old England winger as Gnonto replacement
Spurs targeting Raphinha for January but Barcelona set huge asking price
Pundit worried for Man City following Everton’s points deduction

Becoming the latest big name to drop out of national team duty, Vinicius Junior will now travel back to his domestic club to undergo more tests to discover the true extent of his injury.

According to Transfermarkt’s injury database, the South American’s last spell on the sidelines was caused by a hamstring injury suffered in August which kept him out for four games. Romano has hinted the attacker’s latest knock may not be as serious as his last — suggesting he could return before the end of the year.

Ultimately though, Real Madrid’s medical department will need to examine the 23-year-old before any kind of timeline can be put on his recovery.

More Stories Vinicius Junior

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.