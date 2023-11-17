Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham crowned 2023 winner of prestigious award

Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham has been crowned the 2023 Golden Boy after an incredible year for the 20-year-old.

The midfielder will receive the award at a gala in Turin on December 4 and Bellingham is only the third English player to win the Golden Boy after Wayne Rooney in 2004 and Raheem Sterling in 2014.

2023 has seen the England star establish himself as one of the best players in the World and it has been a bit of a whirlwind year for the youngster.

Bellingham missed out on the Bundesliga title last season with Borussia Dortmund on the final day of the campaign, before moving to what many consider the biggest club in the World, Real Madrid, and making an immediate impact.

Many expected the 20-year-old to be crowned the winner and he is most deserving.

Bellingham beat the likes of Jamal Musiala, Xavi Simons, Florian Wirtz and Evan Ferguson to the award. Whilst the Englishman also joins a great list of past winners such as Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé.

The scary thing about the midfielder is the fact that this is just the beginning. Bellingham has the potential to go and achieve some amazing things throughout his career and having won the Golden Boy award, his next target will be the coveted Ballon d’Or.