San Marino break 18-year curse, scoring in back to back games

International Football
San Marino have broken an 18-year curse, scoring in back to back games for the first time since 2005.

Unfortunately for San Marino, this still ended in defeat, with Kazakhstan beating them 3-1. Goals from Chesnokov and Aymbetov for Kazakhstan, and a goal from Franciosi for San Marino.

San Marino are rock bottom of EURO Qualifying Group H, not picking up a single point during the qualification process.

San Marino have endured some heavy defeats in the EURO Qualifiers, losing 6-0 to Finland, 4-0 to Denmark and 4-0 to Slovenia.

However scoring in back to back games for the first time since 2005 is a silver lining, with Alessandro Golinucci scoring against Denmark last month, and Simone Franciosi scoring against Kazakhstan tonight.

San Marino will play their final EURO Qualifier on Monday the 20th of November, facing Finland.

