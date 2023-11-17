Tottenham Hotspur are looking to reinforce their squad in the winter transfer window.

Manager Ange Postecoglou is well aware of the fact that they lack depth and is looking to make the necessary additions in January. Spurs are all set to push for the services of Samuel Iling-Junior in the upcoming window according to a report via Udineseblog.

Iling-Junior started off at Chelsea’s youth academy but quite early in his career, he made the switch to Italian giants Juventus. He made it to their first team in the winter of 2022 but has only featured in 22 matches so far.

In the ongoing season, the 20-year-old has only been involved in four matches. He is not that important a part of Massimiliano Allegri’s plans. And, with his contract running out in the summer of 2025, there is a lot of interest in his services from across Europe.

Juventus could look to cash in on him in the near future as his departure could help them raise funds to reinforce their squad. They are in desperate need of a new midfielder and the departure of the €20 million-rated winger could surely help their cause.

Spurs are really keen on having him in their ranks. Postecoglou wants to have more options in attack. He wants to sign someone who is young and can help them in the long run. The Australian boss feels England youth international could be a great fit for the club.

The London club are all set to initiate talks with Juventus over a deal for the 20-year-old. With his contract running out in just over 18 months, they can surely land him at the club in the winter transfer window.