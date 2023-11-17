Video: Denmark re take the lead through Thomas Delaney

Denmark have re taken the lead against Slovenia through midfielder Thomas Delaney, and are now winning 2-1.

This puts Denmark back on top of the group, separating themselves from Slovenia who were top of the group on goal difference before the game started tonight.

Delaney’s goal is his eighth international goal on his 74th appearance for his country, after making his debut in 2013.

Denmark continue to have the better of this game, limiting Slovenia to just the one shot on target, whilst they have had 11 shots (seven on target) themselves.