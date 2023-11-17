Video: Denmark take lead through Maehle at the back post

Denmark have taken a 1-0 lead against Slovenia in their EURO Qualifier, through fullback Joakim Maehle.

The ball is floated in from the left hand side, missing a group of players in the middle of the six yard box, and falling at the back post perfectly for Maehle to smash it home.

This goal takes Denmark to the top of Group H, over taking Slovenia who started the night top of the group. Both sides still have one game to play after tonight, taking place on Monday the 20th of November.

