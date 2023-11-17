Video: England score well worked goal, as Kane slots in his 62nd for the Three Lions

Harry Kane has scored his 62nd goal for England, to give them a 2-0 lead against Malta in their EURO Qualifier game.

Kane has given England some breathing room, making it two against Malta after a frustrating evening up to that point.

The passing move between England players was lovely in the box, making one/two touch passes before ending at Kane’s feet for an easy finish.

Bukayo Saka has got himself an assist after coming off the bench at halftime, replacing Conor Gallagher.