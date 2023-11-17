Video: England score well worked goal, as Kane slots in his 62nd for the Three Lions

Harry Kane has scored his 62nd goal for England, to give them a 2-0 lead against Malta in their EURO Qualifier game.
Kane has given England some breathing room, making it two against Malta after a frustrating evening up to that point.
The passing move between England players was lovely in the box, making one/two touch passes before ending at Kane’s feet for an easy finish.
Bukayo Saka has got himself an assist after coming off the bench at halftime, replacing Conor Gallagher.
Harry Kane's red hot form continues to put England 2-0 up ?#ThreeLions | #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/3sJ2L2tgBG
— Channel 4 Sport (@C4Sport) November 17, 2023