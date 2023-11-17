Video: England score well worked goal, as Kane slots in his 62nd for the Three Lions

International Football
Posted by

Harry Kane has scored his 62nd goal for England, to give them a 2-0 lead against Malta in their EURO Qualifier game.

Kane has given England some breathing room, making it two against Malta after a frustrating evening up to that point.

The passing move between England players was lovely in the box, making one/two touch passes before ending at Kane’s feet for an easy finish.

Bukayo Saka has got himself an assist after coming off the bench at halftime, replacing Conor Gallagher.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Rice screamer ruled out by VAR
Video: North Macedonia pull one back against Italy thanks to brilliant header
Cole Palmer on for his senior England debut, after working his way up the ladder
More Stories Harry Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.