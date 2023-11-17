Video: England take lead through own goal

International Football
Posted by

England have taken an early 1-0 lead against Malta in EURO Qualifying Group C, inside the opening seven minutes.

Phil Foden takes a brilliant first touch into space on the right hand side, before cutting the ball back towards Harry Kane.

A Malta defender gets to the ball first, but directs it into his own net, giving England an early 1-0 lead after just seven minutes.

More Stories / Latest News
‘It is a dream come true’ – David Raya opens up on summer move to Arsenal
Tottenham refuse to sell out of form star in January amid Saudi interest
San Marino break 18-year curse, scoring in back to back games
More Stories Gareth Southgate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.