Video: England take lead through own goal

England have taken an early 1-0 lead against Malta in EURO Qualifying Group C, inside the opening seven minutes.
Phil Foden takes a brilliant first touch into space on the right hand side, before cutting the ball back towards Harry Kane.
A Malta defender gets to the ball first, but directs it into his own net, giving England an early 1-0 lead after just seven minutes.
England lead ?
Wonderful build up from Foden and Pepe puts it into his own net ?#C4Football | #ThreeLions pic.twitter.com/lueh0rdCDA
