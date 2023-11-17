Video: Federico Chiesa scores stunning brace to put Italy 3-0 up

Federico Chiesa scored a peach of a goal from outside the box before grabbing his brace with a stunner from the other side.

A win against North Macedonia for Italy tonight will be crucial for them to secure qualification for next year’s European Championships.

If they hold on and leave with all three points it will mean only a draw against Ukraine is needed.

Matteo Darmian headed his side in front before Chiesa doubled the lead with a beautiful strike from outside the box with his left foot.

The Juventus man then bagged his brace in first-half injury time with a lobbed shot from just inside the area.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Chiesa scores for Italy. Italy 2-0 North Macedonia pic.twitter.com/gabJTEYNSt — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 17, 2023

Video courtesy of DAZN.

🚨🚨| GOAL: Chiesa has a brace Italy 3-0 North Macedonia pic.twitter.com/pXyW3GD41f — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 17, 2023

Video courtesy of DAZN.